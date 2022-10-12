MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis firefighters are injured after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon at the Trinity Lakes Apartments off Germantown Parkway near Cordova Road.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire was started by a lightning strike at the complex. Ten units were damaged.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after part of a breezeway broke and hit them. Another firefighter had a back injury but he was not transported to the hospital.

No civilians were injured.

MFD said seven people have requested Red Cross assistance.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.