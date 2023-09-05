MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire in Midtown killed six pets and sent a firefighter to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, three dogs and three cats were inside the home on Edgewood Street near Madison. Firefighters tried to perform CPR on two dogs but they did not survive.

It is unknown if any people were inside the house at the time.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire started on the stove.