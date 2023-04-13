MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly threatening to beat up her former coworkers at Methodist University Hospital.

On March 3 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the victim called the police and informed them that a recently terminated Methodist University employee, Alexis Sibley, threatened her.

Reports say that Sibley made threats to other employees that day, telling the victim she “might as well come outside” and that she was going to “whoop” her too.

The victim told police she was offended by Sibley’s threats and feared she would be harmed.

On March 7, an official interviewed the victim at the police station and recorded a video statement about the incident.

The victim was able to positively identify Sibley in a six-person line-up photo.

Sibley is charged with Assault Misdemeanor and her court date is set for April 13.