MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven workers at a Memphis Starbucks store say they have their jobs back Thursday, six months after they were fired during an effort to unionize.

“We got our jobs back,” read a post on the Memphis Seven Facebook page.

Starbucks Workers United said that a federal judge had ordered the company to immediately reinstate the workers.

Workers at the Poplar Plaza location of Starbucks in East Memphis were terminated in February as they attempted to form a workers’ union, part of an effort at several stores nationwide.

The company said the workers committed security policy violations when they let a media member into the back of the store after hours.

The National Labor Relations Board announced in June that workers at the store voted 11-3 in favor of unionization.