MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire was reported at Serenity Towers early Friday, officials say.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire call at 5 a.m. at the apartment complex on Highland.

Authorities have not confirmed if anybody was injured.

Serenity Towers appeared in Environmental Court Thursday after residents have been dealing with dangerous living conditions over the last couple of months.

We will continue to follow this story and give updates when more information is available.