MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fire Museum of Memphis is mourning the sudden loss of their beloved Dalmatian, Izzy.

Isabelle Spotters Delight (Fire Museum of Memphis)

Museum officials broke the news with a statement on their Facebook page. They say Izzy — Isabelle Spotters Delight passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on Thursday morning.

“Izzy’s love was bigger than the sun and burned brighter. No one ever met her and didn’t instantly fall in love with her. Rest In Peace Good and Faithful Servant.”

Details regarding services honoring Izzy will be released soon, according to the Fire Museum of Memphis.