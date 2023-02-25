A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chemical spill was reported in DeSoto County Saturday.

The DeSoto County government said the spill was caused by a fire at Schultz Xtruded Products located on McCracken Road in Hernando, Mississippi.

The fire caused a container that held Hydrofluoric Acid to leak, resulting in the chemical leaking into Mussacuna Creek.

Officials say the Hernando Fire Department quickly responded to the fire.

Crews at the scene said there is no danger to drinking water or residents who live downstream or upstream. Residents are being asked to avoid the creek in the area as crews work to remediate the area.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, DeSoto County EMA, and environmental remediation are working to clean the spill and any damage.

The CDC says hydrofluoric acid is created when hydrogen fluoride is dissolved in water.

Hydrogen fluoride is a compound used to make refrigerants, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, high-octane gasoline, aluminum, plastics, electrical components, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Symptoms of hydrogen fluoride exposure include irritation of the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract. At high levels or in combination with skin contact, it can cause death from an irregular heartbeat or fluid buildup in the lungs, according to the CDC.