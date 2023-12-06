MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out at a home in southeast Shelby County Wednesday.
The home is located on Baysweet Drive just West of Bill Morris Parkway.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
by: Lawrencia Grose
