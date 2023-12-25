LAKELAND, Tenn. — A home in Lakeland, Tennessee, is destroyed after it caught fire Monday afternoon.
The Shelby County Fire Department says three people inside the home reported hearing a pop in the attic before one of them noticed smoke coming from the garage.
Garret McAdams, who lives in the area, shared a video of crews responding to the large fire.
SCFD said it took almost an hour and a half to put the fire out. It is unknown how long the home was burning before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported, but the fire department said the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.