LAKELAND, Tenn. — A home in Lakeland, Tennessee, is destroyed after it caught fire Monday afternoon.

The Shelby County Fire Department says three people inside the home reported hearing a pop in the attic before one of them noticed smoke coming from the garage.

Garret McAdams, who lives in the area, shared a video of crews responding to the large fire.

SCFD said it took almost an hour and a half to put the fire out. It is unknown how long the home was burning before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department said the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.