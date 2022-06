GERMANTOWN, TENN.— Germantown city officials confirm they are on the scene of a fire on Park Trail Drive.

The area is off Farmington Road near Cameron Brown Park. The fire chief said they received the fire call around 3 p.m. Photos from the scene show a townhouse with major damage to the roof.

The fire chief told WREG the fire spread to multiple units, but everyone was evacuated.

