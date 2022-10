MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Crews are battling a large fire at Annie Townhomes in Frayser Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, a total of eight units are affected.

MFD says two people were taken to the hospital for chest pain and a twisted ankle while another resident was transported for smoke inhalation.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

WREG is at the scene and working to gather more information.

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

