MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant home in South Memphis went up in flames early Monday morning.

The fire did cause the roof at the South Lauderdale home to collapse. Crew members used the new opening to battle the flames from above.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the vacant home. However, there was still a lot of concern from neighbors who said they were watching to see if the flames would spread to their homes.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire was caused by faulty wiring on the water heater, but neighbors are concerned that more houses could be set on fire as those seeking shelter use some of the vacant homes to stay warm.

Daphane, who only wants to use her first name, was happy to learn the home was vacant but seeing this took her back to when her Castalia house went up in flames two years ago. She is still working on picking up the pieces.

“I think it’s, you know, I think it’s just heartbreaking. I really do,” she said. “I’m on my way to work myself and I know how it is to lose everything.”

She was counting her blessings then and now that the flames did not jump to neighboring homes, especially during this time of the year.

Daphane said other homes in the area were also gutted after someone seeking shelter started fires inside the empty houses to stay warm.