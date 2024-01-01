MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve caused the field at the Olive Branch City Park to catch fire.

Just three minutes after the city started its show on Goodman Road, the grass caught on fire, and the flames spread across the sports fields.

The fireworks show was abruptly stopped and the fire department moved in, dousing the flames with water.

Once the flames were put out, the fireworks show resumed for a full 16 minutes. Fire trucks stood by just in case of another mishap.

By all accounts, it was a spectacular show, and everyone seemed happy. The city of Olive Branch thanked the fire department on their Facebook page.

No injuries or major damage were reported.