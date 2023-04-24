MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Oakhaven early Monday morning.

The fire occurred in the 3100 block of Tearock Lane. According to reports, there were no injuries.

WREG spoke to the woman whose residence burned down. She says her four kids were asleep in bed when the fire broke out. The children, ages 16, 15, 12 and 6, were able to get out.

The mother said she was at work when the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.