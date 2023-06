David Royer

David Royer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department is working to put out a fire at Brothers Scrap Metal on Florida near Crump.

The fire appears to have started around noon. Several crews have responded. Explosions can be heard.

Major fire at Brothers scrap metal on Florida near crump pic.twitter.com/NS058uG9Lp — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) June 5, 2023

WREG is working to figure out the details of the fire and will update this story as more information becomes available.