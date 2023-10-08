MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the New Horizon Apartments Saturday night and was later ruled arson, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Memphis Fire responded just after 9 p.m. at 3630 Kingsgate Drive in Whitehaven.

MFD says that rescue and firefighting operations began immediately upon arrival. The fire was reported to be under control at 9:54 p.m.

The fire caused a total of $240,000 in damages to the structure of the building as well as $30,000 in damages to the contents.

MFD says that the fire was intentionally set and began in an upstairs rear apartment.

Nine families were reported to have received assistance from the Red Cross.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.