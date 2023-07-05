MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire tore through an apartment complex in Hickory Hill, injuring one Memphis Firefighter.

Reports say the fire happened before midnight at The District on Lost Oak, at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Kirby Parkway. Multiple units burned to the ground, reports say.

A firefighter was injured and taken by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the fire has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

Residents we spoke to say there were several people outside when the building went up in flames. “What happened was careless and reckless use of fireworks,” said Teremun Mickens, who lives at the complex.

Mickens says multiple people were popping fireworks inside the apartment complex celebrating the Fourth of July. “There were a lot of fireworks. It sounded like a little war,” he said.