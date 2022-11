MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87.

His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral will be this Saturday in his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana.