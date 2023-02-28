MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds came out to celebrate the life of fallen Memphis police officer Geoffrey Redd who died in the line of duty earlier this month.

At Hope Church in Cordova, family, friends, and police officers from around the country and in Memphis gathered to honor their fallen brother. The 49-year-old officer died after a call to the Poplar-White Station library earlier this month and is being hailed a hero.

“I have no doubt that the ultimate sacrifice of this precious life saved the lives of others who on that dreadful day were also in harm’s way,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Bagpipes were played, the colors were presented, and poems and prayers are read as a way to comfort, heal and remember.

“Let us reflect, oh God on Officer Redd so that we can smile, oh God, and remember his life and how he lived his life for you,” said Pastor John Wright during the funeral service.

For 15 years of his life, Officer Redd was a police veteran. He also served in the U.S. Marines. His legacy of family, faith, and service left a lasting impression on others.

“Every marine knew his strength, kindness, and selflessness,” said former marine James Patrick Riley.

Officer Redd leaves behind a wife, three children, and four grandchildren. He was also a brother. A big part of his life was his faith.

“He was faithful. I’m talking about a police officer who teaches Sunday school,” said Bishop Brandon Porter with Greater Temple of Deliverance COGIC.

Friends say Officer Redd now has a new mission in heaven.

“All I want to say to my brother in arms is Godspeed. Geoffrey Redd reporting for duty up to guard the pearly gates in heaven,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. Rick Swehla.