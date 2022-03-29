MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after police say she shot at another woman after getting into a fight over a wig.

Police say the incident happened Sunday at an apartment complex on Airways in Whitehaven.

The victim told police she was shot at by Artavia Bynum after they were involved in a physical fight.

Police said Bynum shot at the victim twice- missing her but striking her vehicle.

On Monday, Bynum went to the police station and admitted to shooting at the woman.

Bynum was charged with aggravated assault.