MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a fight over a man turned violent when two women got into a shootout outside a Soulsville gas station.

One of the women was grazed by two bullets, and another person at the convenience store was shot in the foot.

The shooting happened two weeks ago at BP in the 1300 block of Bellevue, but Celeste Barrett, 27, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and vandalism.

The victim said after the fight she got in her car to leave, Barrett fired multiple shots at her, and she returned fire.

1300 block of Bellevue Boulevard (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said one of the bullets hit the victim’s windshield. She was able to drive herself home and was later treated for an abrasion to her head and knee.

When police arrived at the gas station, they said Barrett was still on the scene and told them her nephew had been shot in the foot.

The male victim told police he was shot while walking to the store. He later told investigators he saw Barrett shoot at the other woman, and that’s when he was struck by the gunfire.

Barrett is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.