MEMPHIS, Ten.. — A fight broke out at Hamilton High School, resulting in three teenagers being taken to juvenile court and the school being placed on lockdown, police say.

Memphis Shelby County Schools security notified the Memphis Police Department regarding a fight at the South Memphis school around 8:28 a.m., according to reports.

Police say that there were three separate fights/incidents that took place in separate areas of the school.

Out of the teens that were detained on the scene, two of them were released at the school and the other three were taken to Juvenile court, reports state.

According to MPD, as of now, the school is no longer on lockdown.

WREG reached out to MSCS, and they gave the following statement, “A couple of students who are related to one another brought a family feud to school. We want to ensure that the family has the necessary support on and off campus to heal the family dispute.”