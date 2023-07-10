MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager and a woman were rushed to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis Sunday.

The shooting occurred at a market on South Bellevue Boulevard. According to the police report, it started as a feud between two females– then, shots were fired. Memphis Police are still trying to track down those responsible.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman, told police she was involved in a fight with an unknown woman when a man pulled a gun and began shooting. The victim says she pulled her own weapon to return fire.

Unfortunately, a 17-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire. He told police he was simply walking to the store and didn’t know chaos was around the corner.

Fortunately, their lives were spared. While the gunman and the other woman involved were nowhere to be found, surveillance cameras could help point police in the direction.

Those who call South Memphis home tell us they are fed up with what they consider to be a community crisis. Since January, MPD has responded to 25 aggravated assaults within just a half-mile radius of this latest attack.

“We need to get together and do something positive with our lives,” said a resident.

The woman has since been released from the hospital. We are waiting to find out the condition of the teen.