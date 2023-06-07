MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fifth person is now charged after Memphis Police say they kidnapped a mother and her child and began sex trafficking the mother.

MPD says the suspect, Jonathan Bolden, is responsible for driving the other four suspects to the motel. He also allegedly acted as a security lookout outside while the victim was beaten and kidnapped.

Police say he then drove them, including the victim and her baby, back to another motel.

Bolden is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for a commercial sex act, especially aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

He is set to be in court today.

(L to R) Quintarius White, Monisha Nelson, Treasure Atkins, Kierra Clark (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Saturday, police were called to a motel on South Third Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who told them that she and her infant daughter were at another hotel when the suspects allegedly forced their way into her room.

According to police, the mother and child were then taken to another hotel, and the mother was forced into prostitution.

Quintarius White, Kierra Clark, Monisha Nelson and Treasure Atins are the other suspects charged in this case. Nelson is also scheduled to be in court this morning.