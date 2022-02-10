MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two overnight crashes on I-240 near Poplar left one dead and four others hospitalized overnight Thursday.

This is the second deadly crash on I-240 near Poplar in just over a week.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, two cars collided and caught fire in the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Poplar. Another vehicle was involved in the crash but did not catch fire.

The eastbound lanes of I-240 were blocked for hours as police and firefighters investigated.

An hour later, police were called to another crash on the overpass where two other vehicle collided.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because we were just out here last Monday after a deadly collision blocked this same stretch of interstate. Police arrested one of the driver’s involved in that wreck.

“Just be cautious of your surroundings because it’s not you, it’s the other people, especially nowadays. You could be doing the right thing and someone could just hit you,” driver Rebecca Gonzalez said.

Accidents like this can make driving seem scary for some drivers, but the busy interstate is one that most must take every day during their commutes.

“I try to avoid it the best that I can and stay far away because I think what creates traffic is people who want to see what’s going on,” Gonzalez said.

Police said no charges have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.