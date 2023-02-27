MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a suspected carjacker was arrested after he helped two women pull their sister from a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis Friday.

Police said 18-year-old Demonta Abraham, who was following the car that crashed, was driving an SUV taken during a carjacking a day earlier.

According to police, the driver of a gray Sedan lost control of his vehicle at South Third and Tonto and slammed into a tree. The engine burst into flames, trapping a female inside.

Investigators said Abraham and the woman’s two sisters, who were riding in his car, were able to get her out of the car.

When officers arrived, they spotted a 2013 Chevy Captiva taken at gunpoint from a man in North Memphis.

They said the passengers with Abraham confirmed he was driving the Chevy Captiva. Police said Abraham also admitted to taking part in the carjacking.

Officers found a gun near the gray sedan but were unable to get the vehicle’s VIN due to the fire.

Abraham is charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Abraham was previously charged with aggravated burglary, assault, theft, and vandalism in a separate case. He is being held on a $120,000 bond.