MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a Verizon customer in the Memphis area, you may experience a service outage.

Friday night, Verizon announced that “fiber cuts” are causing service disruption for Memphis-area customers. Verizon says it is working to fix the fiber and restore service.

The company says it does not have an estimated time for restoration. Verizon suggests that customers who are affected enable wifi calling to make and receive calls.

Verizon says that calls to 911 will still go through as long as a signal from any carrier is available.