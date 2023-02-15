MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting inside a South Memphis rooming house left one man fighting for his life as the suspect went on the run.

Just before 10 p.m. Valentine’s Day, there was no love lost when two housemates at the rooming house on Airways Boulevard started arguing.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified also lives at the rooming house. She explained to us, the two men, whose rooms are just feet apart, were feuding over a missing gun the day before.

She said the next day, her 67-year-old housemate was approached by her 40-year-old housemate who was armed.

The 40-year-old is said to have called his baby brother over for backup. The two brothers allegedly began beating the 67-year-old. Seconds later, the victim was shot in the stomach.

Police were first on the scene and detained the woman we spoke with and her son.

“He started questioning me, what went down. And then he said, ‘Did you see any shooting?’ I said ‘Yes sir,'” the woman said.

That terrifying moment left her and others inside the home ducking for cover, but one thing she could not avoid was seeing the aftermath as her roommate of many years was lying close by and struggling to survive.

It’s alleged the man who shot his roommate ran outside the home and dashed across the street to fire two more rounds before police arrived.

The victim, who was originally listed in critical condition has since improved. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.