MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Fox Meadows Monday night.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Fox Meadows Road.
One female juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. One male was detained.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.