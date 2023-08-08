MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Fox Meadows Monday night.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Fox Meadows Road.

One female juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. One male was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.