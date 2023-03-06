MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is getting more than $17 million from FEMA for cleanup operations after an ice storm struck the city in early February, Congressman Steve Cohen announced Monday.

The ice storm of Feb. 2-4 coated tree branches and cut power for thousands. Gov. Bill Lee declared a federal disaster after the storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $17,198,284.

Most of the money will go toward reimbursing crews for debris removal. Cohen’s office said more than 959,000 cubic yards of vegetation in road rights-of-way, 1,095 leaning trees and 54,063 low-hanging tree limbs were removed.

