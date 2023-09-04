MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actor and singer, Lily Brooks O’Briant, came to Memphis as a celebrity guest for the Delta Fair Labor Day weekend to perform her new EP.

The Memphis native started acting at just eight years old in the horror feature “Shark Lake” in 2015. She is also well-known for numerous acting roles including Life by Ella and The Young and the Restless.

“It’s been so incredible joining a show that’s been going for more than 50 years now, it’s such an iconic show,” O’Briant said. “I was so honored to step into my role as Lucy Romalotti.”

O’Briant recently made her debut releasing her EP “Too Good To Be True” on August 25 which can be streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

“I’ve always been a singer, I’ve loved to sing, I’ve always been a performer ever since I was really little, ever since I could talk really,” O’Briant said.

O’Briant says a recent turn of events encouraged her to write her feelings and experiences into a song.

“I have never been brave enough to write my own music and kind of put that out there,” O’Briant said. “But in the last year, I went through my first heartbreak, and that really inspired a lot of music. I was putting all of my emotions and all of my feelings in the songs. I was brave enough and I worked up enough courage to release them.”

The hardest thing about writing music is knowing that everyone is going to know your business, she says.

“Those deep emotional feelings that you’re going through and that you’re writing down are just going to be out for the world,” O’Briant said. “It’s scary and exciting at the same time.”

O’Briant is also a youth ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and for Childhood Cancer Awareness month she says they are getting ready for Team Young Hollywood, which is the team for the St. Jude walk that she started.

“I’m so grateful to be from here, especially with my work from St. Jude,” O’Briant said. “All of my roots from Tennesee have made me who I am today and I couldn’t be more grateful.”