MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Feed the Needy organization of Memphis is working to distribute over 85,600 pounds of food in time for Easter.

Volunteers of the non-profit gathered Thursday at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Bayer Campus Building in north Memphis. From 3 a.m. to noon, they will work to complete nearly 3,000 Easter food boxes to give to families in need.

According to reports, the organization expects to feed more than 48,500 people with its Thanksgiving and Easter donations combined. They have supplied hundreds of items to 26 local food pantries.

Feed the Needy CEO Ruth Rawlings Banks said, “Every year, I’m saddened by how many families are in a hunger crisis.”

According to the 2022 University of Memphis Poverty Fact Sheet, Memphis ranks second in poverty among large metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with populations greater than 1,000,000. It ranks second in child poverty.