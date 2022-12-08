MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for drug, firearm, and money laundering charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to information presented in court, members of the ATF conducted an investigation in May 2017 and identified 35-year-old Tony Jackson as a heroin dealer who purchased homes and cars to hide his source of income.

In April 2018, Memphis Police investigators responded to a shooting at East Waldorf and South Third, where a surveillance camera at a nearby business caught Jackson getting out of a vehicle and firing multiple shots at someone.

A 9 mm shell casing was found at the scene. When authorities searched Jackson’s residence, they found a Glock 26 9mm pistol.

He pled guilty on April 19, 2022.

Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz.

His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He also agreed to pay a $56,000 money judgment for the proceeds from distributing narcotics.