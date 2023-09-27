MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum is putting a policy in place that limits the types of bags that can be brought into the venue.

FedExForum says guests and employees can only bring clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 6x8x2 inches will be allowed. They also bring wallets that can be carried in a front or back pocket and one quart or smaller clear plastic storage/freezer bags.

The bags and wallets will also be screened through X-ray machines.

The policy will go into effect immediately.

The change comes after shots were fired inside the FedExForum during a Lil Baby concert on Sept. 7. One person was injured.

Police said the shooting was believed to have been premeditated and the victim was targeted.