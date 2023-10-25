MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis Grizzlies fans get ready for Wednesday night’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, security downtown and inside FedExForum is a priority for many.

Memphis Police Colonel Dennis McNeil is optimistic when it comes to the Grizzlies playing on the court, but safety is also top of mind.

“We added officers. We’ll really be monitoring the perimeter of FedExForum,” McNeil said. “I hope everyone comes down and watches the Grizzlies first game, first victory for the season.”

With officers to handle traffic and crowd flow, everyone is working together.

“We work very closely with the FedExForum, so FedExForum also hires off-duty police officers and Shelby County Sheriff deputies. So we’re always collaborating and coordinating together,” McNeil said. “What we do on the inside kind of affects what we do on the outside and vice versa. So we always communicate and make sure the left hand knows what the right hand is doing.”

The venue has implemented a clear bag policy, and bags will be screened through x-ray machines.

Colonel McNeil also encourages people to not leave important belongings in plain view in their vehicles or don’t bring them with you at all.

“Make sure you park in areas that has security. Make sure that you don’t walk alone, that you’re accompanied by somebody,” he said.