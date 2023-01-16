SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Volunteers from FedEx worked together to package more than 30,000 meals Monday, as part of their volunteer efforts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday morning, 160 Memphis-based FedEx team members volunteered their time working with Rise Against Hunger. The local event is part of a nationwide effort to support people facing hunger globally.

The volunteers packaged meals of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamins into bags.

“You don’t know who the food is going to, you are just helping other people because it is the right thing to do, and that is what FedEx Cares is all about,” said Mike Lauderdale, vice president of Human Resources for FedEx Services.

Not only are they honoring Dr. King’s legacy by giving back, but volunteers are also honoring his legacy by bringing everyone together.

“You could be standing next to the senior VP of operations with a handler from another operating company. It brings everybody together,” Lauderdale said.

In addition to Memphis, meals are being packaged in eight other U.S. cities. FedEx on Monday also celebrates the packaging of its one millionth meal with Rise Against Hunger.



“These team members could have chosen other things to do today, but what they decided to do, what they committed to do, was to come out get out of their beds and do something that has an impact not only on the local area, but across the world,” volunteer Cynthia Whitmore said.