MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx truck was robbed in Hickory Hill on Tuesday afternoon and four male suspects are still at large.

MPD says at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at 7213 Winchester Road beside Neely’s Interstate BBQ, where packages were stolen from a FedEx truck.

The four suspects were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing before leaving the scene in a maroon or red SUV with gray rims and tinted windows, police say.

There were no reported injuries. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We are reaching out to FedEx for a statement.