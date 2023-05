MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx, the biggest employer in Memphis, reached a tentative agreement with pilots to keep its delivery unit up in the air.

Last week, hundreds of FedEx pilots picketed in Memphis, threatening to strike, seeking higher pay.

FedEx released a statement Tuesday night, saying, “We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with our pilots as we continue delivering outstanding service to our customers around the world.”

The agreement prevents a possible strike.