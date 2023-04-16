MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx and its pilots are in negotiations after the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) issued a press release regarding an internal vote to strike.

FedEx provided the following statement:

“FedEx remains focused on providing world class service to our customers. While strike authorization votes are a common tactic for labor organizations during Railway Labor Act negotiations, strikes are only possible with the express permission of the National Mediation Board. They can only occur after the parties have passed through multiple legally mandated steps, and only when other safeguards, such as Presidential or Congressional intervention, do not occur. At this time, we are still in productive negotiations with our pilots under the supervision of a government-appointed mediator, and have already agreed to additional, future bargaining dates.“

“ALPA has previously issued press releases about its internal strike vote authorization procedures and will likely do so again upon the completion of the vote. FedEx remains focused on reaching a comprehensive agreement. With that in mind, we remain committed to bargaining in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair to them, our other team members, and all other FedEx stakeholders. ALPA’s call for a vote of its members has no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world.”