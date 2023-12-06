MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the largest courier companies is getting ready for the holiday shipping season as thousands of packages make their way through its facilities every day.

Employees at the FedEx Express Facility on Appling Road in Cordova were hard at work Wednesday, making sure packages make it in time for the holidays.

Station Operation Manager Chris Bishop says on average roughly 10,000 to 11,000 packages make their way through his facility each day.

However, he’s expecting that number to increase as we move further into the holiday shopping season. “We’re going to see an increase up to probably about 15,000, but we plan for it. So, we know it’s coming,” he said.

Bishop says the peak shipping week is Dec. 17-24. If you want to make sure your package gets to its destination by Christmas, he says you should ship it on Dec. 21.

He says they are fully staffed and ready to take on the massive volume of goods.

“We’re going to run some overflow routes to help those routes that get heavier volume in the areas that have more residential,” said Bishop.

About 80 to 100 trucks loaded up with hundreds of packages will be heading out to various locations across the Mid-South. Managers say there are things that you the consumer can do to help aid delivery drivers in that process.

Bishop says you want to make sure your house number is visible from the street and illuminated so the driver can see it– even after dark. He also suggests putting a second shipping label in the package in the event the original label gets damaged.

Lastly, he says it’s important to make sure you pack boxes correctly using bubble wrap. “Make sure you wrap it and put the bubbles on the inside. Fill any empty voids in that package, and tape those seems up securely.”

For those concerned about porch pirates, Bishop says you can even designate where you want your package delivered at your home. If you want it to be held at a pickup location, you can sign up for their FedEx Delivery Manager online.

“We work as a team to make sure everything gets out and gets delivered on time,” Bishop said.

If you are having any issues with delivery or shipping, you can contact FedEx at 1-800-GoFedEx