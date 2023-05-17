MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx pilots have voted to go on strike if a deal is not reached between them and FedEx, the Air Line Pilots Association announced Wednesday.

ALPA said 99% of FedEx pilots authorized union leaders to call a strike.

“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council.

ALPA said pilots are working under contractual provisions and benefits negotiated in 2015.

Before a strike can take place, the National Mediation Board must first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive.

WREG has reached out to the FedEx forum for comment.

Last month FedEx released the following statement addressing the issue:

FedEx remains focused on reaching a comprehensive agreement. With that in mind, we remain committed to bargaining in good faith with our pilots to achieve a deal that is fair to them, our other team members, and all other FedEx stakeholders