MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest airline pilot union, announced Monday that FedEx pilots have rejected a tentative agreement with the company.

In May, hundreds of FedEx pilots picketed in Memphis and threatened to strike, seeking higher pay. A week later, the company said they reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement was rejected Monday by a vote of 57 percent to 43 percent.

FedEx ALPA chair Capt. Chris Norman said the organization’s leadership will meet in the coming weeks to establish a timeline for assessing pilot group priorities moving forward.

“FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support,” Norman said in a statement.

FedEx said the parties will return to negotiations and the results will have no impact on delivery services.

“The tentative agreement voting results have no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world. The parties will return to negotiations under the supervision of the National Mediation Board. While we are disappointed in these voting results, FedEx will continue to bargain in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair for all FedEx stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.