MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than three years in the making, FedEx Logistics opened its new corporate headquarters Tuesday near Beale Street and FedExForum.

“We are especially proud to have this FedEx global headquarters building now woven into the fabric of downtown Memphis,” FedEx President and CEO-elect Richard Smith said.

The company has moved into the old Gibson Guitar Factory, bringing along 600 employees.

“A global pandemic might have slowed us down a little, but nothing can stop us from moving to the heart of Memphis,” FedEx Logistics’ Udo Lange said. “With operations in 34 countries and territories, it provides a better space for collaboration, customer service and business success.”

City and county leaders, including Mayor Jim Strickland thanked Smith and Lange for their vision.

To Richard, Udo and your teams, thank you for your investment in downtown and as always for believing in Memphis,” Strickland said.

Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson also expressed her appreciation for Smith’s and Lange’s vision.

“When you [Smith] led FedEx Logistics, you knew you could take FedEx Logistics anywhere in the world, but you fought for Memphis,” she said.

Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young thinks of the move as a win-win for workers and neighboring businesses.

“For those of you who haven’t worked in downtown Memphis before, you’ve just hit the office campus jackpot,” he said. “We have 185 local bars and restaurants, authentic live music 365 nights a year.”

FedEx Logistics services include customs brokerage, helping move air and sea freight and clearing goods across the boarders.

Lee Harris said this move could only help the company.

“FedEx already had no problem attracting some of the most talented professionals in our community, and this new headquarters is only going to add the company’s luster in this regard,” he said.

Using a robot call Roxo, a $20,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis shows FedEx Logistics plans to deliver into downtown Memphis.

“At FedEx, we say our company is where now meets next and this building is where now meets next for both our company and for downtown Memphis,” Smith said.