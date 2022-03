MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee at FedEx’s hub has been arrested for stealing money orders while working.

Police say Dow Williams was caught with his hand in a U.S. Postal Service bag.

They determined he had stolen ten money orders worth $8,000.

Airport police took Williams into custody and the postal inspector says he confessed to the crime.

Williams is being charged with two counts of theft of property and money laundering.