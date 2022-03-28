MEMPHIS, Tenn.– FedEx Corp. announced Monday that Fred Smith, the founder of the company, is stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer effective June 1, 2022.

In a press release, FedEx said Smith will become executive chairman and Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, will be promoted to president and CEO of FedEx Corp.

The company also announced that Smith and Subramaniam will both report directly to the Board and the chief operating officer position will not be backfilled.

“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future. In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.”