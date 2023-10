MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx plane going from Chattanooga, TN to Memphis experienced issues after takeoff, according to officials.

An employee with FedEx gave WREG the following statement:

“FedEx Express Flight 1376 from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening. Our crew is safe.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is “investigating the Oct. 4 runway excursion involving a FedEx B757-236 due to a gear-up landing.”