MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Federal Express employee is being charged for attempting to steal semi-automatic weapons while working.

According to Memphis police, FedEx employee Alexander Jordan was caught with 2 guns and admitted to taking the weapons.

Jordan concealed a Glock 21.45 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory Hellcat with the intent to steal them, police say. Both weapons are worth $1,381.

Jordan is charged with theft of property and his court date is set for Wednesday morning.