MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning.

Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor.

Officers said the conveyor folded down and retracted, crushing the victim. One worker told officers he tried to turn the conveyor on to free the victim but was unsuccessful.

The fire department arrived on the scene and cut the victim out of the conveyor system.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FedEx Services sent out the following statement:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with local authorities at this time.”