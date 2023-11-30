MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has reportedly died after a work-related accident.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the FedEx World Hub on Sprankel Avenue at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say an employee was injured while working. The employee went to Regional One in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Memphis Police have not released specific details regarding the accident and say no additional information is available.

FedEx released a statement on the accident.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one. Safety is our highest priority, and we are investigating the circumstances of this accident.