MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former FedEx employee is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot his coworker at the facility in Southeast Memphis.

Police say William Morris shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the FedEx Distribution Center at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell.

The male victim was found shot in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Security at the facility told police that Morris was an employee at the facility and had just scanned his worker’s ID.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim got upset that Morris touched his back. According to police reports, a witness heard Morris tell the victim to not follow him outside or he would shoot him.

The victim said as he was walking to his car, Morris drove near him and pointed a gun at him. According to police, Morris exited his vehicle and shot the victim in his abdomen.

Employees said the building was temporarily placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Morris was taken into custody Monday where he faces a gun charge and attempted first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $250,000.